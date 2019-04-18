Tanzania: From Recycling to Repurposing - Making Booze From W Aste Food

FOR starters, allow me, ohesteemed readers, to differentiate ' repurposing' from ' recycling'.. . While recycling describes ' the action or process of converting waste into reusable material,' repurposing means ' adapting (something) for use in a different purpose; finding new use for (something); using(something) for a purpose different to the one it was originally intended for...' Technology geniuses are already helping a seemingly incorrigible world to use waste food in brewing or distilling alcoholic beverages, mostly spirituous liquors, beers and wines.

Not only are the processes economically sound; they are also environment-friendly, as they get rid of polluters, create space (fewer rubbish dumps, leaking landfills, etc.) - and hopefully, will boost booze production, thus reducing consumer prices!

Analysts tell us wine is "an alcoholic drink made from fermented grape juice;" and ' spirituous liquors' are "alcohol beverages obtained by distillation, mixed with water and other substances in solution."

The term includes - but isn't limited to - "brandy, whiskey, rum, tequila, mescal, gin, absinthe, porter, a compound or mixture of any of them, or powdered/dry alcohol and every liquid or solid containing at least one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and which is fit for use for beverage purposes."

... Finally, the mother of all alcoholic beverages: beer... [ This is to say nothing of a gazillion local/traditional brews, some'tacitly' legal, while others are illicit: Mbege/Mbeke, Ulanzi, Komoni, Wanzuki, Mnanasi, Mofru, Mnazi, Kangara, Mbangara, Buzaa, Gongo/ Chang'aa/' Kill-me-Q uick'/... The lot!] Analysts and Historians conspiratorially tell us that beer "is one of the oldest and most widely-consumed alcoholic drinks in the world.

Brewed from cereal grains - most commonly from malted barley, although wheat, maize and rice are also used - beer is the world's third most popular drink overall after water" ('aqua pura') and tea ('tsá ï ' in Slavonic; ' Chai' in Hindi, Chinese and Swahili)... As noted from the foregoing, these alcoholic drinks are basically made from fresh inputs ranging from assorted herbs to chemicals (ethanol/ethyl alcohol), sugars, yeast, carbon dioxide...

But, all that seems to be changing, as rapidly-advancing technologies come in handy in manufacturing alcoholic drinks from food and other waste! According to Danielle Nierenberg, it's estimated that 5-to- 15 per cent of all food purchased in commercial kitchens in the US is wasted.

This is a matter of concern for living organisms (including humans) and the environment. Indeed, World Wildlife Fund research found that at least eight per cent of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions come from food waste.

In that regard, commercial kitchens and households spend millions of Yankee dollars yearly on food that, instead of being eaten, is wasted.

The London-based Winnow Solutions Ltd recently announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology intended to help reduce food waste significantly in commercial kitchens. Incorporated in the UK in year-2013, Winnow Solutions "creates systems designed to help food service companies and restaurants to measure food waste in kitchens and from customers' plates...."

According to Mr Nierenberg, "there are many small actions that can help reduce food waste at home. Composting food scraps, making soup stock from vegetable stems and peels are some of them.

"Outside of individual households, some food businesses are now working to reduce food waste in their day-today operations, or are diverting food from the landfill to repurpose it," Nierenberg says.

[ See 'Creating boozy beverages from food waste: 10 brewers doing it right;'"http://www. FOODTANK.COM"]. Now, on to the subject-matter of this LUCUBRATION... We're told that the Brussels Beer Project and Toast Ale are producing beer from recycled bread, taking stale bread from bakeries or the ends of bread loaves to brew some of their beers.

[See 'Brewery transforms unwanted bread into beer;' The Telegraph: January 23, 2016; and < "https://www.toastale. com/breweries/">] .

Located in Humboldt County, California, Alchemy Distillery is planning to manufacture whiskey from day-old bagels by the end of this year (2019).

A bagel is a dense, ring-shaped bread roll made by boiling dough and then baking it. [See 'Can you really make Whiskey from old bagels?' by Noah Rothbaum; < "http://www.thedailybeast. com/american-whiskeys-wildwest-"> ] .

Carrot V odk a: In southeast Q ueensland, Australia, carrot farmers' wives collaborated to create a unique type of vodka using leftover vegetables.

Three years ago, they started producing carrot beer... [See 'Carrot vodka the latest approach to reduce food waste by spirited vegetable growers;' By Jessica Hinchcliffe. ABC Radio Brisbane: June 19, 2017].

Vodk a made from waste bananas, pineapples, strawberries and blueberries is a product of a project located in Reykjavík, Iceland, titled 'Catch of the Day.' The project owner, Björn Steinar, reportedly "fights food waste by 'rescuing' fruits from dumpsters and transforming them into vodka..." [Google for < "http://www.bjornsteinar. com/catchoftheday">] .

Oh, there's much, much more of that in the public domain that you only need to google to access same...

