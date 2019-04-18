Tanzania: CUF, ADC Hold 2020 Polls Preps Meetings

TWO opposition political parties, Civic United Front (CUF) and Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC) have held separate meetings here, preparations for the 2020 General Election being the main agenda.

The CUF National Chairperson, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, visited the party headquarters along Mtendeni Street, to inspect the building left vacant after staff who were taking care of it defected to ACTWazalendo party allegedly with all the furniture.

Prof Lipumba later talked to CUF members and supporters at a meeting in a hotel next on the outskirts of Stone Town, urging them to start preparing for the 2020 polls. "Do not waste time on cheap politics.

Let us build our party so that we can challenge the ruling party in all future elections. Let us work as one," Prof Lipumba told enthusiastic fans who praised him for maintaining his seat following the recent conflict with former Secretary General Mr Seif Sharif Hamad.

The new CUF Secretary General, Mr Khalifa Suleiman Khalifa, said the party had been taking various measures to build a stronger party after some years of internal conflicts, asking the people, particularly the youth, to support it by taking an active role in its affairs.

Meanwhile, Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed has been re-elected the National chairperson of the Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC) party following its election last Sunday at a local hotel, where the party leaders from across Tanzania gathered for a general meeting.

According to the ADC Secretary General, Mr Doyo Hassan Doyo, who was re-elected to the post, the party's internal elections were held peacefully along with improving its constitution in preparation for the 2020 general elections.