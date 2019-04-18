Tanzania: Treat Employees Well, Ambassador Iddi Says

THE Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, has urged executives in public offices to respect their staff by ensuring that they get what they deserve, including allowances, without delay.

"Good relations between staff and the management is important in facilitating efficiency. This should include listening to the workers and honouring their rights," Mr Iddi said when he visited the Corporation of Government Newspapers, publishers of ' Zanzibar Leo.'

He told the Ministry of Information, Tourism and Antiquities to recognise the employees for their contribution to the development of the country by improving the working environment.

Ambassador Iddi said that 'Zanzibar Leo' staff had been working hard to sustain the publication of the only Kiswahili daily tabloid produced in Zanzibar, and that the workers had to be happy.

He told the management of 'Zanzibar Leo' that they must overcome challenges that emerge at the office and listen to employees' grievances, in order to minimise complaints and avoidable conflicts.

"Management in any institution, particularly in a public office, should ensure that work proceeds smoothly by ensuring that all the staff get their rights in accordance with their job contract, which includes salaries and allowances, as well as conflict resolution and training," said Ambassador Iddi.

According to the Acting Managing Editor of Corporation of Government Newspapers, Ms Aiman Duwe, 68 employees of the corporation were committed and had been producing about 1,500 copies of 'Zanzibar Leo' daily.

She said it was circulated to customers who included public offices, but pointed out that delays by many public institutions to pay their debts was a big drawback.