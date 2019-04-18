Tanzania: Set Agenda That Addresses Issues Facing Children, Media Challenged

UNICEF Tanzania has urged media practitioners to set an agenda that would address issues facing children in the country, besides also ensuring that their rights and needs are provided and protected.

Making the appeal in Dar es Salaam recently, UNICEF's Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnership, Ms Manisha Mishra, while presiding over a ceremony aimed at children's issues in Tanzania recognition excellence in media reporting, she called upon the government and other stakeholders to push for children's issues to be part of the election agenda.

"That will remind and encourage those aspiring to contest in different posts to be committed to the protection and uphold children's right in their areas of influence.

"Since this year and the next are critical years for pre-elections in Tanzania, it is important that media houses in Tanzania use the opportunity to influence issues facing children in Tanzania to be part of the election agenda, so that those who are aspiring to contest in different posts commit themselves to protect and uphold children's rights," she hinted, adding that once they would be elected, they would be held accountable.