18 April 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Lulu Hassan Pampers Hubby With Love On His Birthday

By Amina Wako

Citizen TV news anchor Rashid Abdalla turned a year older on Wednesday and his wife Lulu Hassan took the opportunity to pamper him with love.

Lulu and Rashid work together at Royal Media Services and even co-anchor Citizen TV's weekend Swahili news bulletin Citizen Nipashe.

To the man who changed my life in more ways than I can count... Happy-happy birthday! 😘😘😘 Love you baba Jibby,Iffy,Kikky !

The couple have three children together.

