South Africa: High Noon for Tiger Brands As Summons Issued in Listeriosis Class Action Lawsuit

analysis

The deadly listeriosis outbreak, which hit South Africa hard, is starting to play out before the courts. South African human rights attorney Richard Spoor, who is well-known for his razor-sharp tongue, is hauling Tiger Brands to court by the tail. He is asking the high court to award members of a class action lawsuit punitive or constitutional damages.

See earlier report here: SA's listeriosis victims want accountability and justice from class action suit

More than a year after South Africa's largest food producer Tiger Brands recalled its ready-to-eat processed meat products and closed its production facilities over the deadly listeriosis outbreak, the company is gearing up for a big and nasty fight.

Tiger Brands nailed its colours to the mast on Wednesday saying it intends to fight a class action lawsuit over its role in the recent listeriosis outbreak, which was described by health organisations as the largest globally.

The listeriosis outbreak hit South Africa hard, with 218 recorded deaths when the outbreak, which started in January 2017, was declared over on 3 September, 2018, by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. The dead were mostly unborn children, infants infected before or during birth, and elderly people.

The nation panicked about the...