Tanzania: Dar to Collect Sh24 Billion in Three Months From Land Licenses

Dar es Salaam — Government through the ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, intends to collects Sh24 billion from 500, 000 land licenses in three months in Dar es Salaam.

Minister Lukuvi was today meeting with quantity surveyors companies operating within the city to discuss the progress of the ongoing land formalization process.

Speaking to journalists today April 17 Mr William Lukuvi said the process to issue license to every piece of land in the urban areas was launched in March and so far 60, 000 licenses have been issued in Dar es Salaam.

"This is a short term title deed meant to last for only five years, but we encourage people to apply for the permanent title deed which lasts for 99 years," he said.

The minister noted that identifying land owners in the city will improve revenue collection because presently almost 70 per cent of city residents are not paying land taxes.

"We introduced the process of licensing plots because the process of permanent formalization can take a long time and it's also costly compared to license which can be acquired at a cost of Sh5, 000 only," he added.