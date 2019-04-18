18 April 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Army Soldiers Face Military Court Over Death of 21 Troops in DRC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Some 21 Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers and one officer start appearing a military court marshal Thursday following the killing of six Malawian troops by rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last year.

Major Masozi Kayira was second-in-command Malawi troops in DRC

Two soldiers are still missing.

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya confirmed the trial of the soldiers but he declined to give details.

High Court registrar Agnes Patemba said Judge Chifundo Kachale has been appointed advocate judge over the matter.

The soldiers are accused of losing weapons and abandoning their posts.

At least 13 soldiers are answering the charge of losing official weapons whilst eight are answering the charge of abandoning their posts.

The charge of aiding an enemy has been withdrawn.

Immediately after the incident, the MDF recalled the 21 soldiers who were on UN mission.

Malawi

Malawi Piloting the World's First Malaria Vaccine

Malawi government says a vaccine against malaria could be a vital new tool in the fight against the debilitating illness… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.