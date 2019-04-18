Malawi: 'Disgusting' KFC Restaurant Shut in Lilongwe Over Hygiene Concerns

Lilongwe City Council officials have shut down a restaurant of fast-food giant KFC in the capital city after its staff were caught depositing human waste in a drainage along the main M1 road.

Affected open water drain along M1 Road.-Photo by Moses Nyirenda , Mana

KFC restaurant shut in Lilongwe.-Photo by Moses Nyirenda , Mana

Chafunya: Authorities authorities ordered a "temporary closure" of the KFC restaurant

Council officials accompanied by armed police arrived at the restaurant situated near Lilongwe City mall to force management close down the restaurant.

However, there was a stand-off for some time as management refused to close down.

The management gave in after the council served them with a closure order.

All staff and the management were ordered out of the restaurant and the restaurant was closed.

The staff and the management were later engaged in discussions outside the restaurant following the closure.

LCC Public Relations Officer, Tamara Chafunya said that, LCC management team conducted patrol where they discovered that KFC restaurant does not obey the bylaws of the council concerning sewer system drainage.

"On 16th April some of our management team was patrolling the city and they caught people under the supervision KFC Restaurant Manager emptying restaurant's Septic Tank and disposing the wastes into open storm water drain that runs along M1 Road going to Mbowe," Chafunya said.

Chafunya said the authoritirs will reopen KFC Restaurant after the officials of the restaurant fulfills the demands of the city council which includes; treating the storm water drain where the septic water was being discharged.

She said that this will be done in the presence of council officials.

LCC has also asked City Mall Plot Managers to demolish all related structures of septic tank which are outside the City Mall Plot and are in the M1 Road Reserve, in order for the KFC Restaurant to be reopened.