Tanzania: Woman Killed By Mob After Missing Child's Remains Are Found in Her Farm

Bukoba — Tension erupted at Kabulala Village in Kishanda Ward, Muleba District, Kagera Region after an angry mob attacked and killed Ms Corleta France

This was after the remains of Ismail Hamisi (7) who went missing a week ago was discovered to have been buried in Ms Corletta France's farm.

The child who went missing on April 5, 2019, was a Standard One pupil at Ganyamkanda Primary School in Muleba District.

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in a telephone interview, Kishanda ward executive office (Weo), Mr Cosmas Mweyunge confirmed the incident, noting that already police had arrived at the scene.

The incident was reported at Nshamba Police Station on April 6, 2019 and was given Registration Number NSH RB/274/2019.

"After preliminary investigations, police have allowed burial of Ms France's body remains," he said.

Kishanda Ward Special Seats Councillor Advela Kalikwela who arrived at the scene confirmed to have seen body of the deceased.

"Rumors that body of the child had been buried in Ms France's farm started circulating in the village three days ago, something that forced citizens to intensify search, until today (April 17, 2019) when grave was found in the farm," she said.

Efforts to reach Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi and Muleba District Commissioner, Richard Ruyango who were at the scene of the incident proved futile.