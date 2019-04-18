Africa: The African Regional Round of the John H Jackson Moot Competition

press release

The African Regional Round of the 17th John H Jackson Moot Court Competition on WTO Law will be hosted by Kenya School of Law, Nairobi, Kenya on 23th – 27th April 2019.

The John H Jackson Moot Court Competition on WTO Law is a student-run moot court competition organised annually by the European Law Students’ Association (ELSA) in co-operation with the World Trade Organization (WTO). It is a simulation of WTO Panel dispute settlement proceedings. It builds awareness of the WTO dispute settlement system and provides students around the world with legal knowledge and skill, while building global legal capacity.

This year, teams from Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe will compete against each other for three days of pleadings. All teams will present their arguments for both parties of the dispute regarding a fictitious case and will be judged by distinguished Panellists from renowned institutions and firms such as the WTO, Sidley Austin, King & Spalding, Safaricom, Office of the Attorney General of Kenya, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs-Department of Trade of Kenya, International Center for Transitional Justice-Kenya, Trade Policy Training Centre in Africa (Trapca), and the University of Geneva.

The best students will have a chance to win scholarships and traineeships, giving them an opportunity to gain legal knowledge at the World Trade Institute in Bern, Switzerland and on-the-job experience at Tutwa Consulting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The best teams from the African Regional Round will advance to the Final Oral Round that will be held in Geneva, Switzerland in June 2019. They will compete against finalists from the other regional rounds, i.e. the All-American, Asia-Pacific and European regional rounds.

The African Regional Round has received significant financial and technical support from the African Trade Policy Centre of UNECA. Other financial sponsors include Kenya School of Law, Robson Harris Advocates, Kioko Kilukumi & Company Advocates, Njoroge Regeru & Company Advocates, Lumumba & Lumumba Advocates, Bowmans LLP, Mohamed Muigai Advocates and Hamilton Harrison and Mathews Advocates.

In order to support the participation of the African teams in the Final Oral Round, the organisers welcome donations. The purpose of the donation should be specified as "Support for the African Teams".

About ELSA

The European Law Students’ Association (ELSA) is an international, independent, non-political and non-profit-making organisation, which is run by and for law students and young lawyers. Founded in 1981, ELSA is now the world’s largest independent law students’ association with 50000 members in 43 countries offering career, networking and personal development opportunities. More information: www.elsa.org