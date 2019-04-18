South Africa: 'We Have No Confidence in the System,' Say Campaigners After Losing Court Bid for Independent Candidates

The New Nation Movement's case to have the Electoral Act declared unconstitutional has been dismissed with no costs in the Western Cape High Court.

On Wednesday, 17 April 2019, Judge Siraj Desai dismissed with no costs the New Nation Movement's application for recognition of independent candidates in elections.

The New Nation Movement, a non-partisan organisation, wants the Electoral Act to be amended to allow independent candidates to stand for election in provincial and national polls.

"We are not surprised at all (about the judgment)," national co-ordinator of the New Nation Movement Bulelani Mkhohliswa told Daily Maverick.

Applicant Chantal Revell, a princess of the Korona royal household, said that she had "no confidence in the current political system", which is why she wanted to stand as a candidate in the national and provincial elections.

Revell has said that the First Nation People's issues are often sidelined by political parties. She wanted to be able to stand for election so that she could prioritise those issues.

As to why Revell doesn't join a political party and advocate for the First Nation People's issues, Revell said that she didn't want to and that "the royal houses that I represent have committed themselves to...