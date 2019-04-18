South Africa: NUMSA Slaps Comair With Easter Weekend Wage Strike Threat

After months of negotiations between Numsa and Comair over wage discrepancies and increases, the union has issued a notice to the airline operator informing it of plans for a strike action on Thursday 18 April. Numsa has warned that flights will be affected, while Comair insists it has a contingency plan in place.

Planning to travel this Easter weekend? Best you prepare for potential delays due to a threat of industrial action.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) issued a 48-hour strike notice to Comair Limited (British Airways and Kulula.com) on Tuesday, 16 April indicating that the union's members were intending to strike on Thursday.

Comair, in a bid to allay travellers' panic, responded that it had a comprehensive contingency plan in place to deal with any possible effects of the strike action.

The labour action is a result of a ground staff wage dispute between Numsa and Comair in which the union accused Comair of being racist, claiming that the company paid different wages to white and black workers, even though they did the same work.

Despite several meetings, an agreement is yet to be reached. An attempt to reach consensus through the Commission for Conciliation,...