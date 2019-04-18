South Africa: Johan Booysen Shows There's No Holding Back a Straight Cop On a Mission

analysis

Former top cop Johan Booysen took the stand in the State Capture inquiry on Wednesday. He makes it sound like carrying a sensitive docket is akin to walking around with a loaded gun, aimed at yourself. How else do you even begin to describe the chain of events set off by a R60-million corruption case involving wealthy Durban businessman Thoshan Panday?

The bank account of Thoshan Panday's company, Gold Coast Trading, was virtually barren until the millions started rolling in, thanks to a few dodgy deals linked to the 2010 Fifa World Cup bagged from the SA Police Services in late 2009 and 2010 -- neatly coinciding with his purchase a R2.5-million Ferrari.

This criminal case has lingered for eight years and has more twists and turns than South Africa has had Cabinet reshuffles over that time.

The case also marks the genesis of a long-standing campaign to "clip" Booysen's wings as the former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal.

A career cop, Booysen would ultimately be burdened by a scandal involving dead suspects linked to cases of a unit under his command. He has successfully challenged multiple proceedings following his arrest in June 2012 on charges of racketeering emanating...