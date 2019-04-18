South Africa: Pahad Panel - Missteps Noted, but No Overhaul of SA Foreign Policy On the Cards

analysis

After a year-long review, Aziz Pahad and his panel insist foreign policy is basically sound, but needs better implementation.

South Africa needs to strengthen its relations with countries of the North -- particularly the European Union and the US -- according to a panel appointed by International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to review the country's foreign policy.

The report contains detailed recommendations on how to do this, the chairperson of the review panel, former deputy foreign affairs minister Aziz Pahad said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a press conference after formally handing over the panel's report to Sisulu in Pretoria.

She appointed the panel in May 2018 to review foreign policy in the light of Cyril Ramaphosa becoming president and also large changes in the global environment.

However, Pahad stressed that only a summary of the report was being published now. This would exclude the panel's recommendations, which would only be publicly released after they had been discussed with other departments involved in foreign policy.

Pahad also stressed that the panel's goal was not "a complete overhaul of our foreign policy with a view to replacing it with something new. But rather to reflect and assess its...