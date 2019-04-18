17 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Five-Month Strike At Sibanye-Stillwater Gold Mines Has Ended After AMCU Decided to Cut Its Losses

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Tim Cohen

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union's strike at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines, the biggest remaining mines in the country, was meant to solidify its place in the industry in opposition to the National Union of Mineworkers. In fact, it has weakened the union, and handed its competitors a peculiar kind of victory.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has agreed to end its five-month strike at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines, accepting essentially the same agreement as members of the National Union of Mineworkers accepted months ago.

Amcu members will get a token R4,000 cash payment for each of its 14,000 striking members, and a soft R5,000 loan to be repaid over 12 months.

This face-saving device will fool no one, however. The strike was meant to be Amcu's thrust into the gold industry after wrapping up the platinum sector. But instead, the duration of the strike, the split nature of the workforce's union affiliations, some fancy legal footwork by management, and the state of the industry all worked against the union.

Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa said at a press conference on Wednesday there was no political pressure for the union to sign an agreement with Sibanye.

"The decision was...

South Africa

2019 Most Influential People List Features Six Africans

Time Magazine has published its annual list of the world's most influential people - and six Africans made it on to the… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.