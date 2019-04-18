South Africa: The 2010 Soccer World Cup Led to Massive Fraud and Corruption Within Law Enforcement Agencies - Johan Booysen

analysis

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that elements within law enforcement, including the NPA, had been captured to protect people in 'political power' and who were directly involved in defrauding the state of about R60-million in inflated costs relating to the 2010 Fifa World Cup held in South Africa.

In 2015 South Africans learnt that the US Department of Justice had uncovered evidence that South Africa had paid about $10 million to Fifa in bribes in exchange for votes for the international tournament to be held in South Africa.

The bribe, paid to Jack Warner, who was a member of the Fifa Executive Committee at the time, had been "disguised" as support for the "African diaspora" in the Caribbean.

The tournament, which took place between 11 June and 11 July 2010, attracted about 300,000 tourists who spent about R3.64-billion during their stay in the country. In 2008 SAPS announced that it would deploy about 41,000 police officers across the country at the cost of about R640-million.

There were a number of hungry bottom-feeders in South Africa who rubbed their hands at the possibility of raking in huge sums from the...