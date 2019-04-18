Botswana: Zebras Welcome Seychelles

Lobatse — Botswana caretaker coach, Mogomotsi 'Teenage' Mpote is hoping for a change in the team's fortunes when they welcome Seychelles in the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) southern zone qualifiers this weekend.

The first leg will be played at Lobatse Sports Complex on Saturday, while the return leg will be played in Seychelles on the weekend of May 10-12.

The winner on aggregate will proceed to a second-round clash with Zambia in July and August. The finals will be held next year in Cameroon.

The Zebras have recently completed an uninspiring Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign where they lost five out of six matches.

They would, therefore, be aiming to redeem themselves against a Seychelles side ranked number 190 in the world, which is some 42 places below the Zebras.

A boost for the Zebras would be the fact that Seychelles is not a team to scare anybody at the moment.

Their recent record in competitive matches is very poor.

Towards the end of last year, they were hammered 8-1 by Libya and 6-0 by South Africa.

They have lost five from their last six competitive internationals.

The Zebras should, therefore, see the encounter as an opportunity to post a morale-boosting victory after going through a barren run themselves.

Furthermore, the match would provide the Zebras an opportunity to improve their poor record in the CHAN competition.

The Zebras have consistently disappointed and failed to progress in this competition, which was established over a decade ago.

They were beaten by a 3-0 aggregate score by South Africa in the first round qualifiers of the 2018 tournament.

Lesotho eliminated them through an away goal rule after a 1-1 aggregate draw in the first round qualifiers for the 2016 tournament, while Zambia beat the Zebras 3-1 on aggregate in qualifiers for the 2014 tournament.

Below is the Zebras squad for the encounter:

GOALKEEPERS: Keeagile Kgosipula (Township Rollers), Ezekiel Morake (Jwaneng Galaxy) and Tumiso Mashakola (BDF XI)

DEFENDERS: Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Township Rollers), Thato Kebue, Fortunate Thulare and Thabo Leinanyane (all Jwaneng Galaxy), Mothusi Johnson (Orapa United), Alford Velaphi (Gaborone United) and Thato Seagateng (Notwane).

MIDFIELDERS:- Segolame Boy, Gape Mohutsiwa and Mothusi Cooper (all Township Rollers), Lebogang Ditsele, Thero Setsile and Gilbert Baruti (all Jwaneng Galaxy), Gofaone Mabaya (Orapa United), Allen Ndodole (Sharps Shooting Stars) and Tlhalefo Molebatsi (Notwane).

STRIKERS:- Joel Mogorosi and Tumisang Orebonye (both Township Rollers), Kitso Mpuisang (Prisons XI) and Thatayaone Kgamanyane (Gaborone United).

<i>Source : BOPA</i>