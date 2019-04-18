South Africa: Rain Strikes As Dolphins, Warriors Clash Washed Out

Cape Town — A late afternoon downpour meant that the Dolphins and the Warriors were unable to take to the field as their latest CSA T20 Challenge encounter was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Durban on Wednesday.

Rain had been in the air for most of the day in the east coast city, but just as it looked like it may hold up, the skies opened and washed away all hope of play 30 minutes before the scheduled start at Kingsmead.

It was the fifth washed out game out of 14 in what has been a drenched competition to date.

The Warriors have now suffered three times out of five games, although the two points did help them climb above the Titans into third position with 10 points.

The Dolphins' second abandonment left them second bottom with eight points.

Source: Sport24