Kenyan Juniors Harvest Medals in Continental Athletics Event

Kenyan youngsters took to a fairy tale start at the Confederation of Africa Athletics Under-20 and Under-18 Championships on Tuesday in Abidjan, Cote D'Ívoire.

Kenya collected six medals; two gold, two silver and two silver medals on the opening day at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium.

Bravin Kipkosgei and Vincent Keter launched the medal hunt with victories in Under-20 men's 10,000m and Under-18 men's 1,500m finals.

Kipkosgei clocked 28 minutes and 17.12 seconds to win the 10,000m gold, where compatriot Emmanuel Korir settled for bronze in 28.26.46. It's Uganda's Samuel Kibet, who denied Korir silver after he came in second in 28.22.26.

Kibet was sublime in his execution to time 3:40.28 and reign in men's 1,500m, beating Ethiopia's Fentahun Gezahignyihun to silver in 3:43.64, as Kenya's Peter Kibui claimed bronze in 3:45.50.

Kenya's Emmaculate Akinyi and Janet Nyiva dug in, but their efforts could only yield silver medals in the women's Under-20 3,000m and Under-18 1,500m respectively.

Akinyi romped home in 9:36.05, behind the winner Tariru Alamitu (9:33.53), as Ethiopia's Haie Tsihan collected bronze in 9:37.06.

Another Kenyan in the 3,000m final was Emmaculate Chepkirui, who settled fifth in 9:47.18.

Nyiva lost the battle the 1,500m battle to Moroccan Meryem Azrour, who timed 4:20.14 against Nyiva's 4:20.43. Ethiopia's Girma Tilahunalamz won the bronze in 4:21.97, locking out Kenya's Maureen Cherotich in fourth in 4:24.09.

Linda Kagetla won her 400m heat in women's Under-18 in 53.75 to advance to the next round alongside compatriots Brian Onyari, who also won his 400m heat in 47.25 and Emmanuel Mutua, who finished second in his 400m heat in 47.69 in under-18.

The 2017 World Under-18 400m silver medallist Mary Moraa won her 400m heat in Under-20 in 54.09 to glide to the next round, with Allan Kipyego finishing second in men's 400m to also advance.

David Sanayek failed in his beat finishing fourth in his heat in 48.17.