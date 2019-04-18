Uganda: Completion of Water Project Excites Bududa Residents

Bududa — The construction of the Shs22b Bududa-Nabweya gravity water flow scheme in Bududa District is near completion.

The scheme has caused excitement among residents, who say they will no longer have to move long distances to fetch water from unprotected water springs.

The project, jointly funded by government and African Development Bank, started in July 2013 and was meant to be completed by 2015 but it is alleged to have stalled due to political interference and community resistance.

Its construction resumed in 2017 and it is now set for commissioning scheduled to take place in June.

Ms Amina Nambozo, a resident of Bulucheke Sub-county, said they are happy to be able to access water at their doorsteps.

"We had only one spring, where we used to fetch water and it was more than 3km away from our homes," she said.

She added: "The spring used to serve more than eight villages. We would line up for hours and sometimes fight in the scramble to get water."

Mr Stanley Watenga, the contract manager, said 1,622 connections have already been installed with extra 400 underway.

The capacity of the scheme

Mr Watenga said the scheme has a water capacity of 4,488.7 m3/day and will supply seven sub-counties.

"Water is extracted and transmitted by gravity from River Wanangonyi and treated through a conventional water treatment plant before supplying it to the entire area," he said.

The sub-counties to benefit include Bududa, Nabweya, Bushiribo, Bukigayi, Bulucheke and Bushiyi.

The scheme is designed to benefit more than 2,000 households and it is composed of 11.38 km gravity transmission mains, water treatment plant, storage tanks, 43 km distribution pipe work, 18.75 intensification pipe work and flashing toilets.

Ms Bennah Namono, the LC5 councillor for Bushiribo Sub-county, said the project has faced a number of challenges but they are happy it is set for completion.

Ms Namono said the construction of the scheme is in fulfilment of President Museveni's long awaited pledge to the people of Bududa.

The LC5 chairperson, Mr Wilson Watira, said the project will enable people to get access to clean water in the area for domestic and commercial use.

He, however, blamed the delay of the project on community resistance not political interference.

"The land owners were not allowing the contractor to construct reserve tanks and pipes through their land. But we solved it," he said.

Mr Watira said the contractor is under instruction to complete the works by June 3 without further delay.

[email protected]