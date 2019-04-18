Africa: Mauritian Investors Eye Zimbabwe

MAURITIAN companies are in Harare to explore business opportunities, citing an improved investment climate since the coming in of President Mnangagwa.

Head of delegation Uttum Rughoobur, who is the Economic Development Board (Mauritius)' senior investment executive - Logistics, Air and Sea, told The Herald Business on Monday that the current administration is "willing" to continuously improve the investment climate.

"What brings us here is the change in your business climate. I mean we can see that there is political willingness, there are changes in pro-business reforms that the Government has in terms of ownership that we can see and also (in) Zimbabwe there is huge potential," said Mr Rughoobur.

"When we are talking about potential we are talking about the resources that you have, not just natural but also in terms of your youth population that you have, your educated population that you have.

"We believe strongly in Zimbabwe as I said. We used to collaborate in the past then we know what happened but we see the potential and that is why we are here."

The Mauritius delegation came under the auspices of the Mauritius-Zimbabwe Business Exchange, and is organised by a local firm, Ejasa.

Ten companies in various sectors are in the country seeking to explore opportunities of spreading wings into the country.

The companies range from textiles, premium liquor, clothing, chemicals, ICT services, and recycling.

The other company, Suntech Electronics, is into manufacturing solar powered television sets in a bid to reduce pressure on grid electricity.

Suntech Electronics is already exporting its products into a number of African countries and recently into Australia.

Said Mr Rughoobur: "We have about 10 companies in different sectors. We have companies like the solar company, it is quite big a company (in Mauritius), exporting to quite a number of countries in Africa, now to Australia.

"The other companies are medium sized-companies. So I think they have the opportunity to collaborate with Zimbabwean companies. It (produces) solar TVs 100 percent because the idea behind it is you know there is a deficiency of electricity in Africa and in Africa there is plenty of sunshine so why not use eco-friendly (systems).

"We want to move to environmentally friendly products, that's one opportunity (and) reduce the consumption of natural resources such as fossil and use clean energy," said Mr Rughoobur.

Some of the Mauritian companies exhibiting their products include AIIZ Uniforms (clothing and uniforms manufacturer); Chee Man Shing & Co which has interests in candle products; House of Lords (premium rum, whiskey, vodka and brandy); LVM Mauritius (snacks); Pere Laval (metal fabrication and security doors); Soge International (textiles recycling); Top Detergents and Voiz Technologies (enterprise software services).

The Mauritius-Zimbabwe Business Exchange ended yesterday.