Ghana: CAMFED Partners Cotvet to Promote Tvet for Socio-Economic Development

press release

The Campaign for female education (CAMFED) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Council for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) to promote technical, vocational education and training (TVET) as a catalyst for socio-economic development.

As part of the partnership between the two organizations, CAMFED would work with COTVET to promote the participation of females in education and employment in the technical and vocational sector. The organizations also intend to undertake advocacy on gender stereotypes and promote equity for female students and persons with disability.

The collaboration also enjoins CAMFED to share relevant experience, expertise, data and best practices with COTVET to promote child protection and safeguarding practices in the TVET sector.

The partnership between CAMFED and COTVET is also intended to enhance implementation of the Transition Program that CAMFED is implementing in Ghana in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

In his remarks during the signing ceremony, the Executive Director of COTVET, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, called on students to see vocational education as a way out of the current graduate unemployment situation that the country is facing. According to him, "Education is good but education that ends with skills is better".

Dr. Kyei Asamoah stated that the council was currently piloting a two-year project to promote technical and vocational training at the junior high school level. The pilot, which is a collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, is starting in 100 junior high schools in 100 districts across the country. The project, dubbed the 'Career Guidance and Counseling Project' was aimed at introducing TVET early in life to students so that they could make informed choices for their future.

The National Director of CAMFED Ghana, Mr. John Asibi Ali, in an address before signing the MoU, said the organization was committed to creating educational opportunities for girls and young women in the country. He said the collaboration with COTVET was in line with CAMFED's aim of creating sustainable employment opportunities for the youth in Ghana.

Mr. Asibi Ali said the TVET sector, of which COTVET was a major player, held a vital key to unlocking employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth in the country, adding that providing sustainable employment and entrepreneurship pathways for the youth are in line with the objectives of the Transition Program that the Mastercard Foundation has been supporting in Ghana over the last three years.

Mr. John Asibi Ali exchanging the signed MoU with Dr. Kyei Asamoah

