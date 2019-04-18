Africa: Nigeria Makes It Two Wins in a Row

A lone goal from Olakunle Olusegun from the spot in the 20th minute was enough for Nigeria to beat ten-man Angola on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam in their Group A Day two fixture and move within touching distance of a place at the last four.

Nigeria was awarded a penalty after Angola skipper, Jose Cabingano handed the ball inside the box and Olusegun made no mistakes to put it into the back of the net to decide the match.

In the early minutes, Nigeria had two chances to score the opener in the first 10 minutes but Angola goalie Geovani Raimundo was superb to deny Olusegun in a one on one situation before Wisdom Ubani foul went wide.

Angola had its first clear chance in the 16th minute but Gasper Mabanza shot was easy for Nigeria goalkeeper, Sunday Stephen.

Benedito Mukendi came close to equalize for Angola but Nigeria goalie was up to task the score barren. Nigeria blew two more chances before the break when Ogaga David hit the post before Olusegan effort denied by Angola goalie, Raimundo.

Angola suffered a huge blow in the 51st minute after captain Cabingano was sent off for a second yellow after fouling Olusegun outside the 18th yard.

Ubani and Olusegun missed a chance to double the lead for Nigeria in the 52nd and 59th minute with the later missed a sitter.

Zito Luvumbo came close to settle the score for Angola few minutes before the stoppage time but his shot was denied by the Nigeria goalkeeper as the Golden Eaglets went away with a victory.

Nigeria has six points, three more than Angola whilst host Tanzania and Uganda, who face off later today are pointless.

Total Man of the Match: Samson Tijani (Nigeria)

I am happy for being a man of the match today, and my happiness grew higher as we are almost through to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Manu Garba (Head Coach, Nigeria)

I need to congratulate my players. Despite of many mistakes today but I congratulate them for the qualification. You know most of them this is their first International tournament but I am happy they did it well. Both teams created chances today but the score is the only difference.

Pedro Soares Gonzalez (Head Coach, Angola)

We are still in the race for qualification. We got great experience of playing Nigeria today. It is a strong team. We believe that we had chance to equalize, we were brave and strong throughout the game but unluckily we lost.