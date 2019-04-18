Liberia: MCC Hosts Inter-Faith Easter Lunch

-Calls for 'Religious Tolerance, Unity and Responsible Citizenship'

The City Government of Monrovia will on Sunday, April 21, 2019 host an Easter lunch at the historic Monrovia City Hall.

The Easter lunch is part of the Monrovia City Government integrated citizen approach aimed at promoting diversity through religious, ethnic-politico, tribal and socio-cultural tolerance. It is an event intended to allow Liberians from diverse background to sit together, reflect on the historical antecedent and pray for the betterment of the Motherland.

The Easter lunch is expected to bring together at least two hundred (200) Liberians comprising, Christians, Muslims among others. It will also be attended by senior officials of Government, Representatives of Foreign Missions in Liberia, International Partners, the business community, Leaders of Political Parties, as well as trade union and other associations.

The City Government of Monrovia "Interfaith Easter Lunch" is held under the theme "Religious Tolerance, Unity and Responsible citizenship".

It can be recalled that on June 17, 2018, the City Government of Monrovia organized an Inter-faith Ramadan Dinner in honor of Liberian Muslims following the successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Monrovia City Government under the stewardship of Lord Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee believes that the pro-Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity can only become a reality when the peace-loving people of Liberia tolerate and embrace each other amidst their diversity.

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee has reaffirmed the City Government's commitment to promoting religious tolerance, harmony and peaceful co-existence within the city limits of Monrovia. The Lord Mayor calls on every citizen within the City limits of Monrovia to soberly reflect on the history, current state and future of Liberia and seek the face of their deity for peace and tranquility to rein in every heart and home.

He reminds Christians to concentrate on the suffering of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ for the redemption of Mankind during this Holy week of Easter.

Lastly, Mayor Koijee extends heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency President Dr. George M. Weah and the people of Liberia for the privilege to serve as a Mayor of Monrovia and call on the citizenry to continue in demonstrating a high degree of peaceful co-existence in keeping the Country peaceful and safe for all Liberians.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the President of the Republic of Liberia and residents of Monrovia that he will continue to work assiduously hard to keep Monrovia Clean, Green and Safe under his stewardship as Mayor of the City Government of Monrovia.

Come let observe the resurrection of our Lord and savior Christ as "We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him" Romans 6:9