Liberia: Looming Dangers

-As Men Alleged To Be Ex-NPFL Generals Give 72 hours ultimatum To Rep. Yekeh Kolubah

Barely sixteen hours after some ex-generals of former warring factions issued a warning threat against Montserrado County District 10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah to turn himself over to the Ministry of Justice or face an arrest If he fails, another group claiming to be generals of the former National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) have swiftly reacted to the ultimatum, and further warned of those who have issued such threat.

Yesterday, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 a group calling itself ex-generals of former armed factions who took part in the brutal yearlong Liberian civil war addressing a news conference threatened the arrest of Rep. Yekeh Kolubah, and further condemned famous Liberian political commentator Henry Costa for trying to bring them to public disrepute and warned him to desist from all efforts in trying to impugn their reputation.

The Generals making statements individually frowned on Rep. Kolubah's constant insults directed at President Weah, and also denied claims by both Kolubah and Costa that they have are been paid to organize a death squad on behalf of the government.

"People refer to us as Ex-Generals and Ex-combatants, but these are the same people they want to use to cause chaos in this country," General D. Benjamin Taylor, former Chief of Staff of the defunct MODEL warring faction said.

Liberia's former Generals during the press conference said, they will not allow themselves to be used by any politician to wage war on innocent Liberians, and will stand with all legitimate governments to protect Liberia's sovereignty.

Former Generals who spoke at the press briefing were Siaffa Norman (NPFL), Daniel Bracewell (AFL), Koffi Doe (LURD), D. Benjamin Taylor (MODEL), and Ofori Diaz (Chairman of the former Generals and formerly of LURD).

What seems to be a scaring situation; reawaking military battle in the city of Monrovia is slowly creeping in as several former Generals of Liberia's warring factions during the country's 14-years civil conflict have given Montserrado County District # 10, Representative Yekeh Kolubah 72hrs to report to them or be made to forcibly do so.

Rep. Yekeh Kolubah has been in the news for a long stretch of the Weah's regime, famously accusing the Liberian President of being involved with the missing banknotes, and criticizing the government of corruption and bad governance. On Sunday, April 14, 2019, Rep. Kolubah led a group of Liberians and pledged their support to the opposition collaboration of the Unity Party, Alternative National Congress, the Liberty Party and the All Liberia Party.

Immediately after Rep. Kolubah's pledge to support the opposition collaboration, he was summoned to a conference by the Justice Ministry on Monday, April 15, 2019 for comments made during the program. Hon. Kolubah has however refused to honor the communication, prompting the Ministry of Justice issue a warning about his imminent arrest.

But in reaction to the action of their colleagues, some ex-generals who claimed that they are not part of the group that called for the Tuesday news conference, challenged anyone to put their hands on Rep. Kolubah, noting, "These guys are joking, and are looking for relevance; maybe they have been paid to issued such statement, we as former general and fighters of the NPFL are waiting to see them making any attempt on our man. We challenge anyone to come out," the former ex-general who refused to be named angrily told GNN late yesterday evening.

With this latest threat from former armed factions' generals, some observers who spoke to the GNN are expressing fear, noting that if nothing is done to curtail such act; it may escalate to a bigger problem, making reference of April 6, 1996 when Monrovia turned to a battle ground.

On April 6, 1996 serious fighting broke out in Monrovia when Charles Taylor at the time tried to arrest rival warlord Roosevelt Johnson after it was reported that a loyalist of ULIMO-J leader Roosevelt Johnson, was accused of murdering a man. Mr. Charles Taylor and Mr. Alhaji Kromah who on the 5-man Council of State, demanded 'justice', and requested that man be arrested to face trial under the 'law', this action led to a serious war in Monrovia and its environs.

With this note, some Liberians who spoke to the GNN are calling on the Government to be mindful, and take action in order to abort any further re-occurrence of the Roosevelt Johnson fracas. Source: GNN Liberia