Kenya: AK Shelves Plans for Some Relay Teams

Kenya will not field teams in 4x100 metres, 4x400m and the newly-introduced shuttle hurdles relay at the World Relay Championships to be held from May 11-12 in Yokohoma, Japan.

Athletics Kenya (AK) senior vice president Paul Mutwii has said Kenya will field only four teams - men and women's 4x200m teams, 4x400m mixed relay team, and 2x2x400m mixed relay team - at the World Relay Championships.

Mutwii said plans to have men's 4x400m team that had met the standard for the competition at 2018 Africa Championships in Assaba, Nigeria, hit a dead end after IAAF declined to ratify competition times athletes registered in Assaba.

Kenya had appealed against the decision, and AK officials for a favourably response from IAAF officials who are attending Confederation of Africa Athletics Under-20 and Under-18 Championships in Abidjan. However, Kenya's appeal was turned down.

IAAF's decision was informed by the fact that Stephen Keshi Stadium which hosted the continental event had not been certified and the times registered there were therefore null and void.

Mutwii said AK also appealed to IAAF to give Kenyan officials a grace period until April 27 to have men's 4x400m athletes qualify for the world event from events across the continent before the April 20 deadline.

Kenyan team of Jared Momanyi, Alphas Kishoyian, Aron Koech and Emmanuel Korir set a 4x400m Championship Record of 3 minutes, 00.92 seconds, beating South Africa (3:03.50) and Nigeria (3:04.88) to gold in Assaba. All the teams attained the qualifying time for the World Relays of 3:05.00.

"We told them it was not our mistake that Assaba venue did not meet IAAF standards," said Mutwii, adding that AK will not enter teams in shuttle hurdles relays in view of the country's low standards in men's 100m and 110 hurdles.

Kenya's 4x400m mixed relay team, and 4x100m men and women's teams needed to meet the qualification time in Assaba. There was no qualification standard for the rest of the events.

The 4x100m athletes left out are- Elijah Mathew, Stephen Baraza, Carl Lewis, Walter Omwenga, Michael Ngugi (men), Freshia Mwangi, Diana Chebet, Elizabeth Nekesa, and Doreen Waka (women).

Those in 4x400m mixed relay team who are affected are Maureen Thomas, Gladys Nthenya, Evangeline Makena, Veronica Mutua (women). Alex Sampao, Collins Omae, Alphas Kishoyan, Joseph Sanare, and Kenneth Kimeu (men).

Team Kenya enters proceeds for residential training on Thursday.They will train at Nyayo National Stadium and reside at Strand Hotel, Nairobi West.

Steven Mwaniki has been named the head coach assisted by Joyce Odhiambo and George Macharia while Daniel Payaban is the team manager deputised by Pius Kiplagat.

THE TEAM

4x200m (Women): 1. Millicent Ndoro. 2. Joan Cherono. 3. Eunice Kadogo. 4. Nevian Michira. 5. Diana Chebet. 4x200 (Men): 1. Mike Mokamba. 2. Samuel Chege. 3. Dan Kwiazi. 4. Mark Otieno. 5. Mark Kang'ethe. 2x2x400m (Mixed): 1. Ferguson Rotich. 2. Collins Kipruto. 3. Eglay Nalianya. 4. Emily Cherotich. 4x400m (Mixed): 1. Jared Momanyi; 2. Aaron Koech; 3. Hellen Syombua; 4. Maxmilla Imali. Coach: Steven Mwaniki. Assistants: Joyce Odhiambo and George Macharia. Manager: Daniel Payaban. Deputy: Pius Kiplagat. Physio: John Mayaka, Philomena Minoo. Chaperon: Rosemary Wairimu.