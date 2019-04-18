Algeria: Police Directorate Central Services Partially Reshuffled

Algiers — Some central services of the Directorate General of National Police (DGSN) have been partially reshuffled on Wednesday, bringing new appointments at the head of the departments of Human Resources, Teaching and Schools and Border Police, said a statement from the DGSN.

This reshuffle, which is part of the DGSN's 2019 Annual Transfer Plan, is "in line with the partial change that has been recently made in the Inspectorate General and the DGSN cabinet, as well as at the Regional Inspection in Blida, Constantine and Bechar," the source said.