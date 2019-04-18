Africa: CAF Confed Cup - Hassan Strike Sends Zamalek to the Semis

Egyptian giants Zamalek reached the semifinals of the Total Cup of Confederation 2018/19 after a hard fought 1-0 win over Moroccan visitors Hassania Agadir in Suez on Sunday. Ibrahim Hassan scored three minutes after the break to give the White Knights an aggregate win with the same result, after first leg ended in a barren draw last weekend in Agadir.

Zamalek was dealt a blow in the first minutes when his midfielder Ferjani Sassi suffered an ankle injury to leave the field in pain. But the game's first chance fell to Khaled Boutaib whose shot missed the target widely.

Agadir tried to make use of counter attacks, led by Youssef Fahli and Galal Daoudi. The later sent a screaming shot that found the hands of Zamalek goalkeeper Mahmoud "Gennish" Abdel Rehim. Daoudi tested the White Knights keeper but without disturbing him, as both sides went to the dressing room goalless.

Three minutes after the break, Hassan broke the deadlock when his shot from inside the area gave Zamalek the lead with wild celebrations from their supporters.

Agadir tried to find the equalizer, while Zamalek opted to send long balls to Boutaib and Mahmoud "Kahraba" Abdel Moneam. The crossbar denied Karim Barkawy from finding the vital away goal, before Gennish stopped the ball at his goal line with the visitors protesting that the ball did actually pass the line.

Hassan though he doubled Zamalek's lead four minutes from time but his goal was disallowed for touching the ball with his hand. Agadir mounted more pressure, but time was not enough for them.

Zamalek now waits the aggregate winner of Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel and Sudan's Al Hilal in the semifinals. The return leg was rescheduled due to security concerns in Sudan, with Etoile leading 3-1 from the first leg.