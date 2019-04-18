Africa: LISCR Dethrones Watanga to Top Spot

LISCR Football Club became the new league leaders of the 2019 Liberia Football Association Orange First division on match day-eight following a crucial win over Watanga FC that led the table prior to the match.

The Shipping Boys grabbed a 3-1 win over Watanga at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium to move at the top of the table with 18 points from eight games.

A sixth minute goal from Armah Vaikainah and Christopher Jackson's brace in the second half were enough for LISCR FC to snatch all three points from Watanga that got their lone goal through Chauncy Freeman. their sixth win in the league and denied. They've won six and lost two of their eight games played in the league while Jackson scored his 14th goal in his last six games.

In other results, Barrack Young Controllers Football Club managed a narrow 1-0 win over Small town to move second on the table with the same point as league leaders LISCR FC that are topping on goal difference.

LPRC Oilers kept alive their hopes of leading the log with a 2-0 win over Monrovia Club Breweries. Oilers are leveled on points with LISCR FC and Barrack Young Controllers. Keitrace FC bounced back from their 9-0 defeat to LISCR FC to get a 2-0 win over Jubilee FC while FC Fassell suffered their eighth consecutive defeat in the league after falling to a 2-1 defeat away at Nimba FC. Nimba United wrapped up the match day with a 3-0 win over NPA Anchors FC.