17 April 2019

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Al Ittihad Retains Futsal League Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al-Ittihad retained the title of Libyan futsal league for the second year in a row after winning all their matches of the final tournament that was held in the big hall in Tripoli.

Four teams reached the final stage, Al-Ittihad, Al Suwaihly, Asaria and Ahly Benghazi. In the last match Al Ittihad defeated Al Suwaihly 4-1 to retain the title.

The tournament was held over three stages, firstly at the level of regional federations, then on the level of adjacent regions, the finally on the level of whole Libya. Libya futsal Cup starts on 10 April, adopting the same system.

Africa

2019 Most Influential People List Features Six Africans

Time Magazine has published its annual list of the world's most influential people - and six Africans made it on to the… Read more »

Read the original article on CAF.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.