Africa: Al Ittihad Retains Futsal League Title

Al-Ittihad retained the title of Libyan futsal league for the second year in a row after winning all their matches of the final tournament that was held in the big hall in Tripoli.

Four teams reached the final stage, Al-Ittihad, Al Suwaihly, Asaria and Ahly Benghazi. In the last match Al Ittihad defeated Al Suwaihly 4-1 to retain the title.

The tournament was held over three stages, firstly at the level of regional federations, then on the level of adjacent regions, the finally on the level of whole Libya. Libya futsal Cup starts on 10 April, adopting the same system.