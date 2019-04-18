Africa: Ivorian Dahou Scored the League's Fastest Goal

Ahly Benghazi striker Nechez Daho scored the fastest goal in the Libyan league this year. The Ivorian scored against Khaleej Serte after only 18 seconds of the Day 11 game, which marks the last match day of the first leg in Group A (Eastern province).

Dahou's goal was one of the fastest in the history of Libyan League. The record remains when Ahly Tripoli scored against Al Tahaddi after just 8 seconds of both sides game in the 2011 season which was not finished due to circumstances in Libya at that time. Abdul Rahman Al Amami holds the record for the fastest goal in Ahly Benghazi history with his goal against Olympy in 2009/2010 season.

Daho joined Ahly Benghazi in July 2018 from Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in a three years deal.