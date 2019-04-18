Angola: AFCON U17 - Angola Off to Winning Start

A lone goal from Osvaldo Capemba was enough for Angola to beat Uganda 1-0 in the Total Africa Cup of Nations U17, on Sunday at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam in a Group A fixture.

Capemba scored the only goal on 32 minutes, a shot in the box, taking advantage of the fast corner before Uganda defense could regroup.

The game started on high tempo, with Angola goalie, Geovani Raimundo and his Uganda counterpart Jack Komakech doing a lot to keep their teams in contention.

Capemba and Zito Luvumbo come close to breaking the deadlock for Angola but their efforts was denied by Uganda goalie, Komakech. However, the latter could not stop Capemba from opening the scores two minutes past the half-hour mark with a shot from close range.

The Cubs of Uganda responded well and tried to create few chances, and Rodgers Mugisha nearly leveling matters in the 39th minute when his shot was saved by Angola goalie, Raimundo.

Just before recess, Andrew Kawooya will have blame to himself after failing to convert a golden opportunity that would have evened the scores at the break.

Uganda was unlucky again in the 68th minute when its forward line lost three clear chances to level the score and went out with at least minimum point.

Substitute Isma Mugulusi was shocked when his long shot was saved by Angola goalie Raimundo before bouncing off the post midway into the second half.

However, Uganda suffered a major blow when Ibrahim Juma was sent off two minutes from time after a second yellow card. The numerical disadvantage affected their quest for the equalizer as Angola held on to claim victory.

Angola and Nigeria share top spot of Group A with three points apiece with host Tanzania and Uganda in that order pointless.

Total Man of the Match: Zito Luvumbo (Angola)

Reactions

Pedro Simao dos Santos (Head Coach, Angola)

We tried to do our part especially in the first half. We created several chances and scored the goal too. In the second half we were not good enough. We had problem with our fitness but we will try to improve in the coming games. I am happy that we won but the most important thing for me is to develop these players to play at a higher level.

Samuel Fabin (Head Coach, Uganda)

The only difference from the game is that Angola scored a goal, and we didn't. We had many chances but we couldn't put the ball into the back of the net. My boys did well trying to score but sometimes it happens that you have chances but the goal doesn't come. Angola also did it well to contain us and block some of the chances.