Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Lauds Relations With Saudi Arabia and Sudan

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has praised the distinguished relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

This came when he received at his office in the Armed Forces' General Command a joint high-level delegation of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

The joint delegation has conveyed to the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council a verbal message which included the greetings of the leaders of the two countries and their readiness to support Sudan in the current historical stage.

The joint delegation also met with Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and lauded the distinguished relations between the three countries.

The delegation has renewed the keenness of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to support the security and stability in Sudan.