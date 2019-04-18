Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives Message From Salva Kiir

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Wednesday received a written message from the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, dealing with the support of South Sudan State and its president to the Transitional Military Council.

At the meeting the TMC Chairman has briefed the South Sudanese delegation on the situation in Sudan.

He affirmed that power in Sudan will be transferred to the people as soon as possible.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has appreciated firmness of the relations between Khartoum and Juba, calling for more strengthening to the bilateral relations, besides continuation of the security cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, member of the delegation and Minister of South Sudan's Presidency, Mbeik Aye Deng, said that the delegation has acquainted the TMC Chairman on the efforts and contacts made by President Salva Kiir with African leaders for reconsidering the time limit set for Sudan by the African Union.

He stressed that Sudan will be the guarantor for South Sudan peace agreement, referring to the endeavors being exerted by South Sudan with the North Sector.

Meanwhile, the South Sudanese delegation also met with Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.