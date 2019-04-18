Sudan: Al-Burhan - Life Returns to Normality

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Ruling Transitional Military Council in Sudan, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan has assured the Egyptian President, Field Marshal, Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi on the situations in Sudan and the TMC efforts to deal with the current situation.

Al-Burhan who received, Wednesday, a telephone call from his Egyptian counterpart, affirmed that life in Sudan returned to normality.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Head of State has affirmed his country's full support to security and stability in Sudanand the will and options of the Sudanese people in shaping the future of the country, and the preservation of state institutions.

Al-Sisi has expressed his country's readiness to provide all different kinds of support to the Sudanese people, affirming the historical relations between the peoples of the Nile Valley.

He affirmed that he will visit Sudan during the coming days.