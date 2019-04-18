Sudan: Constitutional Decree On Immediate Declaration of Foreign Currency Issued

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has issued a constitutional decree No (12) for the immediate declaration of foreign currency and bank accounts inside and outside the Sudan.

The decree obliges all ministries, agencies, institutions, companies, government bodies and all entities in which the Government of the Sudan have shares to provide necessary data on bank accounts, deposits, securities, cash, precious metals or jewelry inside and outside the Sudan.

The decree ordered the delivery of all such data to the Central Bank of Sudan and relevant authorities within a period not exceeding seventy-two hours.

In case of violation, the perpetrators shall be brought to legal accounting and will face detention for a period not exceeding ten years and a fine or both penalties.