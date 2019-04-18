Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Killing Two Soldiers, Including Ethiopian

At least two soldiers were killed in Baidoa city, the interim administrative capital of Southwest State of Somalia on Wednesday, according to Al-Shabaab statement.

The two soldiers, including an Ethiopian force member, have been shot dead in an attack in the town, which has been relatively calm in the past few months.

Al-Shabaab said its fighters murdered a soldier serving with Southwest regional army before engaging in a gunfight with Ethiopian forces that led to the death of the second soldier.

There was no independent verification of the claim as Southwest State security officials are yet to release a statement regarding the incidents.