A car laden with explosive went off in Mogadishu Maka Al-Mukarama road on Wednesday. According to witnesses, the blast affected restaurant near Waberi police station along the busy Maka al-Mukara street.

At least seven people have been confirmed wounded in the blast so far but paramedics are at the scene for medical evacuations.

No one has so far claimed the responsibility of the attack but armed group al-Shabaab is normally blamed for carrying out such an explosion.