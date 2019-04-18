17 April 2019

Gambia: Coach Sarr - We Will Fully Prepare for Our Upcoming Games

By Kebba Af Touray

Alagie Sarr coach of BK Milan hints his team will fully prepare for today's game against Brikama. Sarr said this after his side's recent 1-0 win over Real de Banjul at the stadium. He said his boys had couple of chances which were not capitalized on due to lack of skills and assured that they will sort it out during training.

He said Real de Banjul are their seniors in football but shares the same level and expertise with BK Milan in terms of playing football. Sarr hailed his boys for translating what they have learned on the training grounds.

