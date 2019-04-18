Sudan: Women Demand More Representation in Sudan's Transitional Leadership

Khartoum — Women who have participated in the mass protests across Sudan since December 2018 that culminated in the overthrow of President Omar Al Bashir in a coup by the Sudanese military on April 11, have criticised their disproportionate representation in the negotiating and transitional committees.

Journalist Malaz Esam of the Sudanese Journalists Network told Radio Dabanga from the sit-in front of the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces in Khartoum that the representation of women in the negotiating committees is very weak, although women are the most present and prominent participants of the protests, including the sit-in.

"The committee that is talking with the Interim Military Junta cannot have nine men and one woman at a time when we are in the field with equal proportion."

Mohamed Omar called from the work tent at the sit-in to unite all Sudanese on the main demands contained in the Declaration of Freedom and Change announced by the Sudanese Professionals Association on January 1.

He urged the Sudanese to come to the sit-in and stay there until the demands come true and so as that their revolution will not be stolen, stressing that, as protestors, they will not lift the sit-in until fully realising all the raised demands and see them as deeds not words.