Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Swears in Ministers of Bono, Oti Regions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday swore into office two Ministers for the newly created Bono and Oti regions.

The Ministers are Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, for Bono East, and Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa for Oti Region.

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo urged them to provide leadership that would ensure good governance, public accountability and accelerates the rapid development of the new regions.

"You are well prepared and the number of people here is an indication of how important people attached to your new appointments. You have a great work to do to establish the foundation for strong regional administration," he said.

He indicated that the two were entering government halfway into the four-year term of his government "nevertheless, you're beginning something new. The old Brong Ahafo is no more. There is a new entity called Bono Region just as Oti Region is a new concept in the governance of our Nation."

"... So you have a delicate task. You're coming into a government that is already on the ground but at the same time, you're about to do something new. It is because people believe you're are capable of it and I also selected you for this exercise."

He urged the two to show solidarity with those already in government and work together as comrades in the common struggle to being development, prosperity, and freedom to "our people."

Ambassador Owusu Yeboa expressed their profound gratitude to the president for the appointments and assured that, though the task was enormous, they will discharge their duties with utmost care and sincerity to bring development to the peoples of Oti and Bono Regions.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)

Created: 17 April 2019

