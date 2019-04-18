Cameroon: Sport Activities End Limbe FESTAC

The Minister of Arts and Culture in the presence of colleagues saluted Limbe for championing living together.

Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpatt, Minister of Arts and Culture has hailed indigenes of Limbe for the hospitable nature which they permit people from all the regions of Cameroon and others from countries such as Nigeria, Benin, Togo etc. to live together in peace and harmony in their community. He was addressing thousands of people who turned out at Down Beach Limbe on Saturday April 13, 2019, as curtains dropped on the sixth edition of the Limbe Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC).

Among them were Ministers Nalova Lyonga, Paul Tasong, Joseph Le and other top government officials. "The very important role played by FESTAC in promoting harmonious interpersonal and intercommunity relation in the South West Region and particularly in Limbe is in line with the Head of State's policy to forge national culture," the Minister said.

The organiser of Limbe FESTAC, Motanga Andrew Monjimba, said that he looks into the future with hope for more government support for FESTAC to continue beaming the light of cultural diversity, integration and multiculturalism. Having braved threats and intimidations that loomed from separatists to disrupt the fête, Motanga declared all the participants as winners. He thanked the population for their enthusiastic and massive participation.

It was a day for athletes to celebrate sport. In the Limbe City Njalla Quan International Marathon that spanned from Idenau to Limbe, Tchogah Djak din Rene emerged winner bagging home FCFA 1.5 million. He was followed by Foimi Justlin and Abbo Jossaou who had FCFA 1 million and FCFA 700,000 respectively. Nkanghebi Confidence led the female category. She was trailed by Ngalim Lizette and Manfred Nkimenka earning them the same prize tags as their male counterparts.

In canoe race, Bimbia came first in the men's category followed by Mondoni and Wovia. They were awarded with FCFA 700,000, 500,000 and 300,000 respectively. Lower Busumbu/Mokonda villages won tug-of -war. On the traditional wrestling, Lower Busumbu had 17 points followed by Bonadikombo with nine points and then Wovia Mbenge on five points. Several other prizes were dished out to all the best cultural dance groups from all the four cultural zones of Cameroon. The event that ran for April 6 to April 13, 2019, at the Limbe Community Field recorded zero incidents.