Cameroon: Star Building - Cotton Production, Peace Discussed

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Joseph Dion Ngute between 11: a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on April 16, 2019 granted separate audiences to the Executive Director of the International Cotton Advisory Committee, Kai Hughes and the President and Founder of Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, Leymah R. Gbowee who doubles as the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize winner. The first person the Prime Minister received was Kai Hughes who told the press after their discussions that he was in Cameroon to welcome the country into the International Cotton Advisory Committee.

Cameroon will officially join the International Cotton Advisory Committee during its annual conference that we take place in July 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. Talking about his mission to Cameroon, Kai Hughes said, "This trip is to meet with local cotton producers, SODECOTON and government ministers." Concerning his talks with the Prime Minister, he said, "We talked about projects that we can work together on."

On the advantages member countries of the committee have, he said, "They have access to information and statistics on cotton so that they can make strategic decisions. More importantly, they get involved in projects in International Cotton Advisory Committee and these projects are primarily for member countries."

The second delegation led by Leymah R. Gbowee is on an exploratory mission to Cameroon to see how they can assist the country in tackling security challenges and socio-political tensions raging on in the North West and South West Regions. Leymah Gbowee received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 for her work in leading women's peace movement that brought an end to the second Liberian Civil War in 2003. Talking to the press after discussions with the Prime Minister, Leymah Gbowee said, "We are here as part of the African Women Leaders Network. We are here on a peace exploratory and solidarity mission with our fellow Cameroonian women."

Her visit is equally an occasion to review and have conversations with relevant au thorities around the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and how the implementation is unfolding, especially as there are skirmishes and tensions in some parts of Cameroon, she said. The Resolution adopted on October 31, 2000 was on Women, Peace and Security. The Nobel Peace Prize winner declared that, "We have also to ask questions about humanitarian needs, see how African women can do advocacy around these issues." The Prime Minister received the two officials after they had been received at the Ministry of External Relations.