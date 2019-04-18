Cameroon: Peace Accord - Partners Push for Rapid Implementation

United Nations, African Union and European Union representatives are in Bangui to ensure that signatories respect commitments.

The international community is concerned about ensuring that lasting peace returns to the Central African Republic, CAR. It is for this reason that a United Nations, African Union and European Union mission is in the country on a four-day visit to help hasten up the implementation of the February 5, 2019 Khartoum Political, Peace and Reconciliation Accord, the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC reported. The team arrived in the capital, Bangui on April 14, 2019 to monitor the deal signed by the government and 14 armed groups that control 80 per cent of the territory.

The delegation is made up of Smail Chergui, African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Deputy Secretary General in charge of Peacekeeping and Koen Vervaeke, EU Africa Director. According to Chergui, signatories must keep the commitments they made at the signing of the accord. "Time has come to silence weapons, and this applies to everyone," he said. Jean-Pierre Lacroix spoke of the need to mobilise all stakeholders to ensure lasting peace. "There is a window of opportunity that should not be allowed to close because it might not reopen soon," Lacroix underscored.

Meanwhile, all CAR partners will gather in Bangui on April 17, 2019 for the second meeting of the International Support Group for the country. The objective is to consolidate the implementation of the peace deal, the BBC said. "Jean-Pierre Lacroix and I - in collaboration with the government - have decided to come back to Bangui to follow up the effective and sincere implementation of the peace agreement," Radio France International, RFI cited Chergui as saying on arrival. "All those employing violence must not forget that this is the only opportunity for peace to return to CAR. We encourage everyone to take their responsibility because it is time to focus on implementing the agreement for return to peace," JeanPierre Lacroix stated.

Meanwhile, the UN, African Union and European Union representatives on April 15, 2019 met with armed group leaders in Bambari and Bangassou before holding talks with President Faustin-Archange Touadéra. The February 5, 2019 peace accord between CAR government and 14 armed groups is the eighth since the country descended into violence in 2012.