Liberia: LiHCON Wants 40 Percent of Health Budget Directed to RMNCAH+N

LiHCON wants 40 percent of national health budget directed to the Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) cases

Mrs. Joyce K. Jarwolo, Executive Director of the Liberia Health Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Network (LiHCON), has called on the government to allocate more budgetary support to the health sector, ensuring that at least 40 percent of said fund be directed to the Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) cases.

Mrs. Jarwolo, who spoke at a news conference in Monrovia on April 10, 2019, said the comparative advantage of Global Financing Facility (GFF) lies in its investment case for RMNCAH+N, which goes beyond specific interventions, and disease-specific approaches to help countries build resilient primary healthcare services and systems.

She said the aim of the spotlight is to actively engage in the GFF process, and monitor its performance, while at the same time advocating for increased budgetary allotment for better health service with focus on RMNCAH+N.

The GFF is a country-driven partnership that aims to prevent RMNCAH+N deaths and improve the health and quality of women, adolescents and children's lives.

She informed reporters that the GFF process will help the government and partners to focus on results that would tackle whatever the bottlenecks to achieve impact critical to Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

LiHCON has the membership of 20 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are promoting accountability and transparency in the implementation of RMNCAH+N with support from the Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) based in Abuja, Nigeria.

LiHCON works to enhance civil society engagement on the G FF for RMNCAH+N.