Eritrea: Antimicrobial Resistance - Eritrea Conducts a Consensus Building Workshop On a Five Year National Action Plan

WHO jointly with MOH and line ministries held a consensus building workshop on the national Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance on February 2019 at the National Confederation of Eritrean workers.

Participants were from Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Land Water and Environment, Ministry of Marine Resources, Academia institutions, Orotta School of Medicine, National Health Laboratory, Ministry of Information and UN Agencies. The main objective was to reach consensus and finalize the National Action Plan on AMR.

The process of development of the National Action Plan included A Multi-Sectoral Committee and a Secretariat establishment to steer the process. From the Multi-Sectoral Committee, four technical working groups in line with the strategic objectives of the Global Action Plan (GAP) on AMR were established and assigned specific tasks. The main objectives of the strategy address education and awareness on AMR; research and surveillance; infection prevention control and antimicrobial use. "A collaborative approach between different sectors, and both political and economic entities and disciplines is essential in order to address AMR effectively." Said Mr Berhane Gebretnsae, Director General of Medical services.

The Honorable Mr Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, emphasized that the tripartite (FAO, WHO and OIE) should play a key role in supporting governments, producers, traders, stakeholders and consumers to move towards the responsible use of antimicrobials in agriculture, human and environment.

Participants were then divided into four technical working groups by Mr Iyassu Bahta, the Director of the National Medicine and Food Administration. All the four groups were to go through the introduction and the situation analysis and give their inputs. The workshop was successful in that there was in depth and rich discussions on the technical aspects. Once the groups reached consensus, they presented their proposed changes to the wider audience. As a result, all inputs were well documented and given to the committee for inclusion.

The workshop was closed by the Honorable Minister of Land, water and Environment, H.E. Mr. Tesfai Ghebreselassie Sebhatu who highlighted that the ministry will give its full support to addressing AMR comprehensively and congratulated the team on their commendable work.