Nigeria: African Foundries Staff Donates to Lagos State Blood Bank

A leading steel manufacturing company in Nigeria, African Foundries Limited Ogijo, Ogun State, has mobilised 210 of its staff to give blood to Lagos Blood Bank through the State's Blood Transfusion Committee (LSBTC).

The company's spokesperson, Mr. Satyendra Singh, told THISDAY that its blood donation camp has lasted two years and with three attempts.

"First, it was at the African Steel Mills Ltd, Ikorodu, Lagos State and then at our Agbara Units, and today, we had a very big turnout of 210 donors across four manufacturing units."

He further attributed the massive turnout of the staff and management in support of the exercise to the sensitisation classes which reminded them that there is no harm in donating blood.

He said: "Some people have misnomer about giving blood,but it is very safe and to some extent, it is good for your health if you donate blood to save lives.

"That message went across and now you see the enthusiasm- people are very happy to donate blood; we are trying to make it a very big event and we are trying to help Rotary Club of Lagos Island (RCLI) District 9110, and Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee of the Ministry of Health, to have enough blood in the blood bank because it is very important to save lives in emergency cases."

The senior management team were also not left out as they participated and were supportive, which in turn motivated other personnel.

Fielding questions on blood safety, he said: "After volunteers donate blood, there is a screening process where the blood quality is checked, the health of the donor is checked, and the person must not be on any medication and so, if you are screened and you don't qualify, you can't donate blood.

"Also, all syringes used are for single use and there is no concern of any kind about the safety in the blood donation process."

On sustainability, he said it would be a regular exercise and as part of its corporate social responsibility, it would be sustained."

In the same vein, President, Rotary Club of Lagos Island, Rajkumar Gulati, called on other private organisations in the country to emulate African Foundries Limited, by motivating their staff to give blood to save lives.

"There is shortage of blood in this country and Rotary feels we should help this society and so we discuss with our partners and experts to find sustainable solution," he said.