Ethiopia: Gedu, Lemma Moving to Foreign Affairs, Defense Ministries - Ayisha to Move Back to Urban Development and Construction

Former Amhara regional State president Gedu Andargachew and Oromia Regional State president Lemma Megerssa are two of the nominees expected to be approved by House of People's Representatives (HoPR) this morning to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense respectively.

Similarly, Ayisha Mohammed Mussa, who was appointed as the first female defense minister in October 2018, is nominated to become the new minister of Urban Development and Construction, a position she once held before becoming the Minister of Tourism and Culture. If confirmed she will replace Jantirar Abay.

The three are expected to be confirmed in the ongoing session which just began. AS