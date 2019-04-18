Tanzania: Nacopha Nods to HIV Impact Survey in National Aids Control

NATIONAL Council of People living with HIV and AIDS (NACOPHA) has described a recently launched report on Tanzania HIV Impact Survey (THIS) as vital in attaining ambitious testing and treatment targets to end AIDS epidemic.

NACOPHA Chairperson, Leticia Mourice noted here yesterday that the council will use the report findings for decision making, evaluation and monitoring in AIDS control programmes in the country.

"NACOPHA wishes to have the report findings used for designing public awareness campaigns on prevention, medication and stigma to the people living with HIV in the country," said the NACOPHA chairperson.

The fourth THIS report shows that only 60 per cent of people living with HIV are aware of their HIV status which is below the 90 per cent target set by UNAIDS, posing serious challenge for the war against AIDS.

Ms Mourice informed that since its inception to date, NACOPHA has 642,000 members and that all of its members were taking medication which is equivalent to 60 per cent of the people living with HIV in the country.

"The council encourages more people to conduct HIV testing in order to know their HIV status to timely start medication when diagnosed with HIV," she observed.

However, the NACOPHA chairperson, said stigma against people living with HIV remains a major challenge for attaining national targets to control AIDS.

Presenting THIS findings during the event to launch the report, the Survey Project Manager, Mr Emiliano Karugendo, said THIS, the household- based national survey was conducted between October 2016 and August 2017, saying the survey offered home-based HIV testing and counseling with return of results.

"The survey interviewed 14,452 households. In the households surveyed, 36,087 adults aged 15 and above and 10,452 children aged 0-14, were eligible to participate in the survey," he said.

Mr Karugendo pointed out that the report indicates there were approximately 72,000 new HIV infections among adults aged 15 and older in the country every year.